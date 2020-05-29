Lockdown likely to be extended as corona cases rise

AGENCIES

New Delhi

The nationwide lockdown – the fourth phase of which ends on May 31 – is likely to be extended beyond this date with more relaxations as most states are in favour of continuing it for two more weeks, sources said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed the views of states on the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi on Friday.

The sources pointed out that many states, majority of them ruled by the BJP are in favour of the lockdown extension for the fifth time due to increase in novel coronavirus cases in the wake of return of migrant workers from different states and Indians stuck

abroad.

The Centre is likely to retain a limited role and allow states and Union territories to take decisions on whether to tighten or give additional relaxations in the nationwide lockdown in their respective jurisdictions from June 1, officials said.

The central government may, however, advise state authorities to continue with strict curbs in COVID-19 containment zones in the worst-affected 30 municipal areas that account for 80 per cent of the positive cases in the country. These 30 municipal areas are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha.

“There is every possibility that the Centre will have very limited role with regards to imposing restrictions or giving relaxations from June 1. The states and UTs will take decisions on such issues depending on the situation locally,” a senior government official said.

The central government may continue with the suspension on operation of international flights and political gatherings as well as closure of malls and cinema halls, besides ordering mandatory wearing of face mask by people in public places and maintenance of social distancing norms everywhere.

On reopening of schools or restarting metro train services, the states may be allowed to take a call. “From now onwards, lockdown measures will be reviewed every fortnight where states will have major say in every decision related to their respective jurisdictions,” the official said.

The states may also be allowed to take a decision on allowing religious places, which have been shut since March 25, when the lockdown had begun.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown has been further extended till May 31.