Locals irked as tourists flout public drinking rules

Calangute

Locals and shack owners complain that tourists, who came to celebrate New Year in Calangute, resorted to drinking alcohol in the open flouting all rules.

A video circulated by a resident shows how tourists were drunk and slept on the beach after the New

Year celebration. Tourists were also seen drinking liquor and roaming with beer bottles on the beach and along the promenade.

John Lobo, a shack owner from Candolim, told this daily that there were a large number of tourists on the beach but it did not help their business as most of the tourists did not spend but only did window shopping.

“I have personally called on the local MLA to look into the dwindling number of quality tourists in Goa, if this situation continues shacks will have to be shut in February itself,” he said.

Cruz Cardozo, president of the shack owners association, when contacted, said that it is high time the tourism department called a meeting of tourism stakeholders to discuss the situation.

“Quality tourists prefer destinations like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Taiwan, China as attractive offers are given to them. Hawkers nuisance on the beaches is also keeping tourists away,” he said.

Traffic PI Salim Shaikh said that lack of parking areas in Calangute is also a problem and this leads to chaos. He said that only 6

drunken cases were booked as police were busy controlling traffic in the

beach belt.