LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Sanjula to lead Goa U-23 women

PORVORIM: Sanjula Naik will lead Goa U-23 women’s team in the One Day tournament to be held at Chennai from January 24 to February 10. The squad: Sanjula Naik (captain), Purvaja Verlekar, Shreya Parab, Sugandha Ghadi, Diksha Gaude, Shindiya Naik, Divya Naik, Tejeshwini Duragad, Poorva Bhaidkar, Diksha Amonkar, Tanaya Naik, Ibtisam Shaikh, Sayani Raut Dessai, Roshan Kandgal, Khushi Bandekar and Rakshanda Pilankar.

Goan team for tenpin bowling nationals

PANAJI: Four players Prakram Kavlekar, Manuel D’Souza, Ganshyam Vishwakarma and Vishwanath Morudkar have been selected to represent Goa team at the Tenpin Bowling National Championship to be held in Bengaluru from February 3 to 8. Their selection was based on the trials conducted by Goa Tenpin Bowling Association (GTBA) in Porvorim, recently.

Sarsangam 2020 cricket from Feb 1

FATORDA: Saraswat Sports Sangh will organise its 2nd edition of Sarsangan 2020 cricket tournament from February 1 to 19. About 44 teams across Goa are expected to participate in four formats — Junior U-19, Veterans +45, regular leather ball cricket on turf pitches at MCC ground, Margao and tennis ball cricket.

All Goa Volleyball tourney at Santa Cruz from Jan 27

SANTACRUZ: Crown Club, Santa Cruz, is organising All Goa Crown Club Volleyball Tournament for the Silvester de Olivera Trophy at Santa Cruz from January 27. A total of eight teams will vie for the trophy and cash prize. Finals will be played on February 1, and before that a veteran’s exhibition match between Santa Cruz 6 and Merces 6 will be played.