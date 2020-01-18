LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Goan Warriors hold Vagator Parish 1-1

DULER: Goan Warriors held Vagator Parish Youth Sports Club to a 1-1 draw in the GFA Second Division League match at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Friday. Vagator led 1-0 at the break with Akash Parwar putting them ahead in the 11th minute. However, Kunal Virnodkar made it all square for Goan Warriors in 51st minute as the match ended 1-1 draw.

Harshad scripts University shot put record

PANAJI: Harshad Bandodkar of GR Kare College of Law, Margao broke his own record in shot put in the 34th All Goa Inter collegiate Athletic championship 2019-20 organised by Goa University at Athletic Stadium Bambolim on Friday. The LL.M student broke his record by throwing a shot put at 12.79 mtrs. He had bagged a gold in discus throw on Thursday.

Gaspar Dias Open from Jan 24

PANAJI: The fifth edition of the Gadre Gaspar Dias Open will commence from January 24 at Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias, Miramar. Matches will be held between 7.00 am and 10.00 am and the tournament ends on February 2. The tournament will be held in the following categories: Veteran Singles 45+, Veteran Singles 55+, Veteran Singles 60+, Veteran Doubles 90+ (Min age 35 yrs), Veteran Doubles 110 + (Min age 45 yrs), Veteran Doubles 120+ (Min age 45 yrs), U-12 (Girls and Boys), U-16 (Girls and Boys), Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Ladies Singles.