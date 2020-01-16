LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

St Anthony’s pip Bidesh XI

MAPUSA: St Anthony’s Sports Club Marna-Siolim registered a solitary goal win over Bidesh XI Sports Club in the Goa Football Association Second Division League Bardez Zone match at Duler Stadium, on Wednesday. Gopal Shirodkar scored the lone goal of the game in the 22nd minute to give full points for St Anthony’s SC.

Goa Gymnastic Association gets

new executive committee

PANAJI: A new Executive Committee of the Goa Gymnastic Association has been elected for the period of 2019-23. The following are the new members of the committee: Abhit Velguekar – Patron Member, Sudesh Thakur – President, Manohar Nayakoji – Vice President, Jaiwant Hamannavar – Secretary, Prabhat Shikerkar – Treasurer, Anu M. – Joint Secretary, Santosh Prabhu Dessai, Pratap Dhere, Harshad Bhonsale & Anil Gaude – EC members.

3×3 Basketball Jam from Jan 23

PANAJI: Goa Basketball Association along with Don Bosco Oratory will be organising a 3×3 Basketball Jam from January 23 to 26 at the Don Bosco Oratory Indoor Basketball Court. The event will be held in the U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and Open categories of men and women. Registration forms are available on www.goabasketball.com and should be submitted with the fee by January 20,