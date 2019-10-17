LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Mandopa SC enter semis

CUNCOLIM: Mandopa SC entered the semifinals of 10th Cuncolim Union Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating Ambelim SC by a solitary goal played at Cuncolim grounds on Wednesday. The all important goal which proved to be the match winner came off in the 54th minute when Presly Gomes bulged the nets with a header by neat shot off the corner kick.

Cancona FA pip DBO Fatorda

CHINCHINIM: Canacona Football Academy entered the quarterfinals of the 2nd CRCC Cup football tournament defeating Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda 4-3 via tie-breaker played at CRCC grounds, Chinchinim on Wednesday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time. In the tie breaker Canacona Football Academy proved to be the better shooters.

SKJFI bag 58 medals in state karate c’ship

PANAJI: Shotokan Karate-Do Japan Federation-India (SKJFI) Karate school, Margao secured 58 medals in the TKAG (Traditional karate Association of Goa) Goa State karate championship 2019 held recently at SAG indoor stadium, Peddem. The medal haul include 13 gold, 11 silver and 34 Bronze medals in Kata, Kumite, Team Kata and Team Kumite division.

Vidhya Vihar are state level U-14 Tennikoit champs

PANAJI: Vidhya Vihar High School Thana Cortalim emerged champions in the state level U-14 Girls Tennikoit tournament played at Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa. They defeated People’s High School, Panjim in the final. Supriya Naik, Amisha Rane, Samruddhi Naik, Sonu Borana and Sargam Chauhan were part of the winning team.