Local bodies not cooperating in eliminating dengue: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a bid to eliminate dengue in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday pushed for interdepartmental coordination between the public health department, the panchayat department and the urban development department.

Addressing media persons after chairing a high-level meeting of officials of the health department, Rane said his department has been doing its best to eliminate dengue.

However, there has been lack of support from local self-governing bodies vis-à-vis the panchayats department and the urban development department in taking preventive measures to control the disease, he lamented.

Rane said that dengue has claimed four lives this year, and that till September the confirmed dengue cases have been almost same as compared to last year.

“In 2018, till September there were 1,630 suspected dengue cases, out of which 272 were confirmed cases… and only one death was reported. This year till September there have been 270 confirmed dengue cases out of the 1,468 suspected cases, and four deaths have been reported,” he explained.

However, the minister clarified that out of the four death cases only one death was the clear case of dengue, while three other people had some other complications as well.

Speaking about the death of a youngster Yash Salgaonkar of Panaji, Rane said that Salgaonkar’s death was caused not only by dengue; the youngster had other complications too, including his blood sugar level, which had the reading of more than 520 mg/dL.

The Health Minister disclosed that he has asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to constitute a coordination committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

The health secretary, the panchayat secretary and the urban development secretary should be the panel members to monitor and coordinate so as to control dengue, he said.

Pointing to the panchayat and urban development departments for their lack of support in the fight against dengue, Rane said, “It is not only the job of the health department to take preventive measures to control dengue. The job of the health department is to create awareness on the disease and to treat the patients. The onus is on village panchayats (through the department of panchayats) and municipalities (through the urban development department) to ensure fogging in their respective jurisdictions.”

The minister informed that this year Margao has been the worst affected by dengue with 315 suspected cases, which is followed by Vasco (134) and Panaji with 74 cases.

Rane said the strict directions have been issued to all the primary health centres and community health centres to create awareness and treat the people detected with dengue.