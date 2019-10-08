Breaking News

Local bodies not cooperating in eliminating dengue: Vishwajit

October 8, 2019 Goa News 5 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a bid to eliminate dengue  in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday  pushed for interdepartmental coordination between the public health department, the  panchayat department and the  urban development department.

Addressing media persons after chairing a high-level meeting of  officials of the health department, Rane  said his department has been doing its best to eliminate  dengue.

However, there has been lack of support from local self-governing  bodies vis-à-vis the panchayats department  and the urban development department in taking preventive measures to control the disease, he lamented.

Rane said  that dengue has claimed four lives this year, and that  till September the confirmed dengue cases have been almost same as  compared to last year.

“In 2018, till September there were 1,630 suspected dengue cases,  out of which 272  were confirmed cases… and only one death was reported. This year till September there have been 270 confirmed dengue cases out of the 1,468 suspected cases, and four deaths have been reported,” he explained. 

However, the minister clarified that out of the four death cases only one death was the clear case of dengue, while three other people had some other complications as well. 

Speaking about  the death of a youngster  Yash Salgaonkar of  Panaji, Rane said  that Salgaonkar’s  death was caused not only by dengue; the youngster had other complications too, including his blood sugar level, which  had the reading of more than 520 mg/dL. 

The Health Minister  disclosed that he has asked  Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to constitute a coordination committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

The health secretary, the panchayat secretary and the urban development secretary should be the panel members to monitor and coordinate so as to control dengue, he said.

Pointing to the panchayat and urban development departments for their lack of support in the fight against  dengue, Rane said, “It is not only the  job of the health department to take preventive measures to control dengue. The job of the health department is to create awareness on  the disease and to treat the patients. The  onus is on village panchayats (through the department of panchayats) and municipalities  (through the  urban development department) to ensure fogging in their respective jurisdictions.”

The minister informed that this year Margao has been the worst affected by dengue with 315 suspected cases, which is followed by Vasco (134) and Panaji with 74 cases.

Rane said the strict directions have been issued to all the primary health centres and community health centres to create  awareness and  treat  the people detected with dengue.

