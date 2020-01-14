Liston Colaco gets a break; joins Hyderabad FC

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Liston Colaco is getting an opportunity to exhibit his football skills with FC Goa deciding to allow the striker to sign for Hyderabad FC.

“We have taken a decision to allow him to play for Hyderabad FC. The idea was to loan him and then, based on his performance, get him back, “ a senior FC Goa source told The Navhind Times. “ The idea is to give the boy a chance to play at the ISL level,” added our source.

“ I am already in Hyderabad and am going to start practice with the team tomorrow. I am happy that I have been given this opportunity to play. To play is every players dream and I have been waiting for my chance for a while,” an excited Liston told The Navhind Times over the phone from Hyderabad.

Liston excelled for the Salgaocar FC age group and senior team before he was signed by FC Goa three years back for around Rs 27 lakhs. He was used primarily for the development squad and last year was give around ten minutes to play in ISL 5.

With FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera preferring Manvir Singh to Liston, his chances of making it to the FC Goa first team looked dim or out of the question as he did not feature in the team list for most of FC Goa’s games this season.

“When we sold him to FC Goa it was on the understanding that he would be played in the senior team and not in the development team. He was a developed player and did not need to go through any more development,” Salgaocar FC senior coach Levinio Pereira told The Navhind Times.

Liston impressed many with his skill and shooting prowess. He took Salgaocar FC to the all India finals of the AIFF junior league where the team finished second and was instrumental in the senior team’s accomplishments at the Goa football Association (GFA) Professional League.

Liston will be joining Adil Khan in the Hyderabad team and will have an opportunity to break into the starting eleven because he is far capable in the front in comparison to Robin Singh.