Lifeguards refuse to work on contract system under Drishti

Mapusa: Over 150 lifeguards on Monday refused to work under Drishti Marine and warned that they will tender their resignations if the issue is not resolved. The lifeguards called upon the state government to resolve their issue by including them into a corporation or society.

Following deliberations among themselves and Siddesh Bhagwat who was also present to support the lifeguards, it was resolved to hand over a memorandum to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant apprising him about their problems and requesting to intervene in the matter.

On Monday, a large number of lifeguards attached to Drishti Marine came together from North and South Goa at Bodgeshwar, Mapusa to raise their concerns. The lifeguards offered prayers to Lord Bodgeshwar.

It may be recalled that since October 10, the lifeguards are on strike over non-payment of salary, no facility while

working at the beach, lack of increments and other demands.

Talking to media, the lifeguards narrated their grievances and said, “We have been facing harassment by the company as we are paid salary in part payment. We don’t get bonus and the working condition is bad due to the heat. If we fall sick and remain at home, then we are marked absent and salary is deducted”.

“We don’t want to work under a contract system, the government should form a society or corporation wherein we have job security”.

Talking to media, Siddesh Bhagat, Yuva Goa leader said, “These lifeguards have no benefits and the state government needs to take up their issue with Drishti as they are suffering. We will be seeking appointment with the chief minister and will hand over a memorandum.”