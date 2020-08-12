LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Overcoming Deficiencies In Defence Manufacturing

With a view to bringing the defence manufacturing sector in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a progressive ban on a range of defence imports from December onwards this year. He announced that India would stop imports of 101 weapons and platforms. Defence manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme is estimated to save about Rs 4 lakh crore. However, the defence sector suffers from a few drawbacks. It often fails to complete projects on time and the quality of the defence items is often not up to the mark. Recently India became a global exporter of arms but it was on the 23rd position on the list of exporters. One of the main problems of India’s arms manufacturing is delays in completion of projects. Another grey area is quality of the products. The ammunition supplied by the Ordnance Factory had caused damages to tanks, field guns and caused fatalities. The French company that manufactures Rafale fighter planes had expressed doubts about the manufacturing quality of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) during the defence deal. HAL-made Jaguar and Mirage-2000 have crashed causing fatalities. While defence manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat is an ambitious programme that will make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing, it faces a few drawbacks. The government must overcome such deficiencies and make it a successful scheme.

VENU G S, KOLLAM

Traffic Congestion At Mardol

The road at Mardol in Ponda taluka is too narrow, especially at the main bus stop where the situation turns into a death trap particularly during the peak hours. People visiting the nearby stalls or shops often halt and park their vehicles along the road thereby hindering the smooth movement of traffic. Whenever cars and buses proceed in the opposite direction, pedestrians do not get any space to walk along their way and their lives are endangered. Even though many mishaps have occurred at this location over the years, no traffic policeman has been deputed at the place to control the ever-increasing traffic on the narrow road. Recently a car-bus collision on the road had resulted in a blockade of vehicular traffic for almost an hour. There is a need for the concerned authorities to install traffic signboards on priority indicating ‘No Parking’ on the road. Deputing a permanent traffic cop would go a long way in assuring relief to the public.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

Illuminate Guirim Stretch

Of Panaji-Mapusa Road

Road-widening work is presently being undertaken on the National Highway 17 as a part of the highway expansion work which involves construction of flyovers at various places on the highway. Work on the Guirim stretch appears to have been completed but the streetlights, which are installed along the road divider and were functioning prior to the road work being taken up, are not functioning now thus leaving two-wheeler riders and drivers using the road in total darkness during late night hours. I would like to request the electricity department officials to look into the issue and help in illuminating the highway stretch at the earliest.

VIJAY SAWANT, MAPUSA