LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don’t Crowd Churches

Following an announcement made by the Prime Minister, religious places could be opened from June 8 but only after the state government feels it safe to do so. When the churches open, precautions must be taken with regard to the organisation of the Sunday mass, which should be held with social distancing of at least two metres maintained between the faithful. Priests should keep the masses shorter, even for half an hour, so that the elderly and children can fulfill their Sunday obligation and go home safely. Large life-sized TV screens could be used and masses held outside the churches with strict social distancing maintained. This is to avoid the faithful fainting in the event they have to stay outside the church for longer hours due to social distancing. Masks could be worn and these can only be taken off during Communion as a precaution. The Holy Communion should be strictly received by the faithful on their hands by silently uttering the word Amen to avoid any possibility of droplets either falling on the priest or fellow churchgoers. Singing can also be abstained for the same reason. Elderly and those vulnerable with severe health conditions can still remain at home until it is safe. People should not touch their face and eyes and wash their hands at an external water tap as soon as they reach home before touching anything at home or preparing food. Parish councils and Somudai groups should be in the forefront to educate and sensitise people on misconceptions and facts of coronavirus.

JO DIAS, CHANDOR

Uniform Pricing For Liquor

During the current lockdown, several states including the Union territory of Delhi imposed special corona tax on liquor after long queues were witnessed when liquor shops were opened, evidently to fill the gap in tax collection to some extent. Liquor sale accounts for 15-25 per cent of total tax collection in a state. But such different levying of corona tax in different states resulted in interstate smuggling of liquor with liquor being smuggled from states with less liquor tax to states with higher liquor tax. An urgent meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council should be summoned to rationalise GST rate structure to merge corona levy on liquor by increasing GST on liquor. Since consumption of liquor is not good for health and family life, highest corona levy by any state or an even higher amount should be considered for having a new increased GST rate on liquor. This will help the financially-troubled states in managing their budget, with GST collection on other commodities expected to be reduced to its lowest level.

MADHU AGRAWAL, New Delhi