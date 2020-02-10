LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Prime Minister And Peace In Assam

Addressing a massive public rally in Kokrajhar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Kashmiri militants, banned outfits in the North-East and Naxalites to lay down their arms, join the national mainstream and ‘celebrate life.’ He criticised the previous non-BJP governments for procrastinating resolution of vexed issues that alienated people and made them lose faith in democracy and the Constitution. He further said, “The Bodo accord has heralded a new dawn of peace and development in Assam. With people’s support, it has paved the way for permanent peace. Those still with bombs, guns, bullets in Kashmir, other parts of North-East, and Naxalites… Come back…Join the mainstream.” Modi became a bit philosophical and said, “Now development is our first and last priority. Trust me, I am yours. When you have decided to shun the path of bombs and guns, I will do everything to ensure that not even a thorn pricks you.” Regarding the Bodo accord Modi said, “There are no losers, everybody has won. But this is the victory of peace and of humanism.” What is to be underlined here is Modi’s exhortation for peace. He urges militants in Kashmir to eschew violence and come to peace. In violence there is only unreasonable hatred that rages on unbridled, which ultimately leads to destruction and not to construction. On the other hand, in abiding peace, everything will be constructive. It builds everything and ultimately leads to pure human progress and in this progress there is everything in abundance. In such condition, everyone will realise how important life is, and everyone will start enjoying life while loving others. When one starts loving others, he will enjoy life by helping others and thus he will come to know the crux of life’s purpose. When Modi urges people to return from violent path and celebrate life, it has this great import. Even while the on-going anti-CAA agitation hogging the limelight; Modi was able to hog more limelight with his government’s efforts of winning peace in Assam. Now with the Bodo accord having been achieved, Modi can indeed gloat over it because no one else before him could solve and bring permanent peace.

T K NANDANAN, KOCHI

Harness Solar Power Along

The Railway

The recent budget announcement to help railways tap solar energy extensively through various innovative schemes is a welcome step. Solar power generation on vacant unused lands will prove to be a game changer under the ambit of India’s National Solar Mission. The announcement comes at a right time when economies like India otherwise should be leading at the forefront to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. As complete electrification of entire railway network was announced recently by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal – the budget announcement to harness solar power along the railway network will only help Indian Railways to become a completely self-sufficient and a sustainable organisation by 2030. The other ministries and departments should now be at the forefront to take cue from the Railway Ministry to adopt sustainable solutions and rely on solar power to harness energy. This will help India become a sustainable and low-carbon emission nation by 2030.

Varun Dambal, Bangalore