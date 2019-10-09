LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Safe Journey For Woman

The misbehaviour and arrogance of cab drivers in major metropolitan cities never seem to abate. Long distance travel on main roads has turned out to be a nightmare for single, women travellers. But nothing looks like beating the garden city of India, Bengaluru. The city airport, which lay in its heart, shifted to its outskirts in 2008. The problem with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is its distance from the main localities of the city which has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. The travellers have to depend on private cab aggregators to traverse to their homes and hotels. The airport taxis and the bus services from the airport are mysteriously meagre from the KIA to the mainland city. As a result, lonely woman landing in the airport, in the wee hours, are often in a dicey situation. Recently, a Kolkata-based model was killed by a private cab driver, in the odd hours. The driver used an isolated road instead of going ahead on the main NH44 which is a toll road going into the city. A week ago, a single lady passenger has narrated her ordeal after she hired an Ola cab at 4.00 am. She has said the private cab driver took a less-used, Bagalur road, and when asked to move on the main road, he forced the woman to get out of the taxi in a deserted place with “no street lights”. The woman recouped with the help of a friend. The damning indictment of the company came when the woman said though the “panic button” , a “unique feature” in times of danger, was pressed by her, the call was put on hold. The driver apparently was “rude” to the woman though it is shocking that a woman could be asked to get down nowhere in the middle of the night. The cab driver, as is the practice of many, may have used the Bagalur road to avoid toll and for convenience of distance. It is not clear whether the Ola has asked its drivers to avoid toll roads. All cab companies have to check the antecedents of the drivers before hiring them. Their police record, if any, needs to be surfed. Cab companies pay peanuts to their drivers—this should change. The state government has to do something to ensure safe journey for single woman plying to and from the KIA. Public transport system has to be strengthened to win people’s confidence.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Conduct Activities At Vaddem Lake

The sixth annual rafting by the scouts and guides of the Rosary High School at Cujira was held at the Vaddem Lake in Vasco. In all 70 scouts and guides who prepared these handmade rafts using bamboos and pet bottles crossed the lake. The team of students was accompanied by the teachers of the school and Drishti lifeguards during the rafting activity. It must be said that the newly renovated Vaddem Lake has become a huge attraction for the citizens of the Port Town and people from across the state. The view of the lake is a sight to behold. It has a joggers track around the lake and Christmas programmes are held at the mini open amphitheatre. However the lake and it’s surroundings could be used to wider use. The lake can be used for kayaking and other water sports activities. Fishing competition could also be held in the lake water. Various programmes can be held here during the Carnaval festivities. The lake can become a huge tourist attraction. The St Andrew’s church in Vasco could allow the tourism department to conduct water sports activities.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

No Traffic Discipline At Ferry Wharfs

Indeed Panaji to Betim ferry service is short cut route for general public to proceed Panaji city. However, the free service lacks discipline as there is nobody to manage traffic in the ferries as well as outside the ferries. Thus chaotic situations arise most of the time. Will navigation department try to depute at least a home guard to streamline the daily traffic system on the both side wharf? As there no control over the traffic, people penetrate their vehicles where ever they wish and park in ferries blocking each other. And because this mess, some vehicles are stuck on ferry entrance board. Some ferry helpers do their job to handle traffic but most of them remain quiet and watch the drama. Due to which public quarrels are often witnessed. So I request river navigation department to depute a police personnel to maintain traffic discipline at the ferry wharfs.

Rajesh Banaulikar, Panaji

Want A Peaceful Atmosphere In J&K

The Supreme Court’s order on Monday staying felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey area for a metro project has come like locking the stable door after the horse is stolen. Of the 2,646 trees that had to be cut, 2,141 have been felled already. The order was given by the two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushanset after Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi received a letter petition by law student Rishav Ranjan. This comes a day after the Bombay High Court rejected an application moved by environmentalists seeking a stay on the cutting of trees. Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon being known as the green lungs of Mumbai is a contiguous part of the larger Sanjay Gandhi National Park and a part of it is being cleared by cutting 2646 trees to create space for the construction of Mumbai metro rail shed. However, the Maharashtra government sought to defend the cutting of trees by saying that the entire area under forest cover is more than 3,000 acres and the area being cleared of trees is less than 2%. But the Court did not accept it and ordered to stop cutting trees further. Activists and environmentalists have opposed cutting of the trees saying it would increase Mumbai’s pollution levels. In another development in Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the restrictions imposed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and stressed that trees in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai were greater than the people living in Kashmir valley. She tweeted this after the Supreme Court passed an order asking the Maharashtra government to halt cutting of trees in Aarey. It may be recalled that Mehbooba Mufti is under detention at Hari Nagar Palace Guest House since August 4, a day before the Centre decided to abrogate article 370. Mehbooba must bear in mind that abrogation of Article 370 was required because the state had been going through a tense situation for decades without finding a solution.

Killing of innocent people became the order of the day; rampant infiltration into the villages from the Pak border canvassing gullible youths into the violent ways of terrorism was so frequent and because of this, conflicts between the army and the terrorists were so regular in the valley. All previously elected governments were unable to contain this frightening situation till the Centre abolished the special status of the state and took over the state’s administration. Let all the leaders in the state introspect whether they were able to change the worse situation in the state during their stint in power in the state. After all, we all want a peaceful atmosphere in J&K banishing all the infiltrators with their aggressive ideas. When peace returns to the state, definitely progress and prosperity will come to take over the state making it the most beautiful state in India. Undoubtedly, in the near future it will become a much sought after world tourist destination in the world.

T K NANDANAN, KOCHI