Learning to lead the way

A group of students from Carmel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Nuvem have been teaching people to make eco-friendly pens, cloth bags, and more, as part of an outreach programme. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

NT KURIOCITY

In today’s competitive world, students need more than theoretical knowledge. Hence, institutions focus on providing practical knowledge too. In this regard, SYBA Political Science students of Carmel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Nuvem who have an optional skilled-based paper ‘Leadership skills in politics’ were asked to do community service to showcase their leadership skills.

The project was undertaken under the guidance of assistant professor, Hegel Da Costa. She says: “At the end of the project, the students had to give a report on what they did and were allocated 10 marks for the same to appreciate their efforts,” says Da Costa.

The students were given complete freedom to choose any theme and were divided into groups. With the aim of discouraging the use of plastic pens, some students took up a project of making and teaching others how to make eco-friendly paper pens using old newspapers. Therefore, they visited two schools in the college vicinity ie, Holy Rosary Convent High School and Mae Dos Pobres High School, Nuvem; targeting students from class 5 to 9. Around 320 students along with their class teachers were taught how to make these eco-friendly pens and were also enlightened on the ill effects of plastic on the environment and our health. The Carmel College students also distributed free paper pens to some students and faculty members. “As a follow up, the students intend to visit more schools and prepare paper pens which will be sold at a minimal rate in the cooperative store of the college,” says Da Costa.

Another group of students from the Political Science batch visited two government schools where they created awareness on carrying water bottles rather than buying water. They also highlighted the benefits of using 5 and above PP index bottles as they are reusable and less harmful and also distributed these to the students.

Yet another batch of Political Science students organised an old clothes collection drive in the college campus. These clothes were then converted into cloth bags by the students themselves and around 80 of these were distributed for free to the villagers of Nuvem in the Monday Market organised by the village panchayat every week. The objective of doing this project was to encourage villagers to stop the use of polythene bags and instead use eco-friendly and reusable cloth bags.

“The students also intend to teach some housewives of Nuvem the skill of making cloth bags from old clothes, thus encouraging them to use and also sell the bags for a minimal price,” says Da Costa.

One student, Punam Topno took up a project of educating migrant female workers. At the moment, she has a group of seven women from her locality who gather every evening to study. “Till date they have been able to write their name and sign. They are also trying to speak in English. A lot of enthusiasm can be seen among them. I want to continue teaching them for as long as they want,” she says.