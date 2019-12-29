Late tiatr artistes remembered

Tiatr Academy of Goa recently organised its monthly programme ‘Somplolea Tiatristancho Ugddas’ at the Conference Hall, Campal, Panaji. The late artistes born in the month of December who were remembered were Joao Agostinho Fernandes, Miss Carlota, Anthony Mendes, Socorro de Verna, Young Menezes, Vincent de Saligao, P Nazareth, Rosario Dias, Rosario D’Souza (R D Taleigao), John Gomes (Kokoy), David Rodrigues, Nolasco Dias, Rocky Fernandes (Rex de Bardez), Florence Fernandes, Sebastiao P Miranda, Antonio Pascoal Estibeiro (Epa de Paroda) and Antonio Xavier Francisco Dias (Comedian Dias).

Frenzie Vito Rodrigues and Kerryann Valerie Albuquerque rendered some of the songs of these late tiatr artistes on the occasion, while the musical score was provided by musician Norman Cardozo. John Miranda, son of late Sebastiao P Miranda highlighted the contribution of his late father and some of the other late tiatr

artistes.