Lack of connect with soil is responsible for unhealthy lifestyle: Shripad

Panaji: Stating that today lack of connect of the people with the soil is responsible for their unhealthy lifestyle, the Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik on Sunday said that as agriculture is the core of human life, the RCPR School of Agriculture needs to be upgraded to the status of a degree college, as also deserves grant-in-aid from the state government.

“The RCPR School of Agriculture does not solely run for the benefit of the students, but also benefits the state as well as the country because it trains and prepares next generation for handling agriculture in a scientific way,” he added.

Naik, who is also the Union Minister of State for Defence, earlier inaugurated the infrastructural facilities at the agricultural school such as covered seating area, drinking water facility, toilet block, and so on.

These facilities have been provided under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund amounting Rs 28 lakh as provided by Naik.

Speaking further, Naik said that ‘Back to the agriculture’ should be the mantra for future generation, as cultivated products we receive from outside the state are often adulterated, including artificial ripening of fruits. “We can get good agricultural products only if we cultivate them,” he added, while pointing out that agriculture is the basic culture of Goan community.

The chairman of Goa State Commission for Backward Classes, Vishwas Satarkar, speaking on the occasion, said that the RCPR Education Society deserves appreciation as it has set up an agricultural school without government funds, and is functioning since past 6 years without any grant-in-aid. He also advised the Goan agriculturists to cultivate spice crops on commercial line to reap profits out of it.

The director of Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Eknath Chakurkar said that the students of the agriculture school have been linked with the ICAR in many projects such as collecting soil samples/ soil testing from across the state, as also few students of this school employed at the ICAR after passing out.

He lamented that although plant nurseries have got a wide scope in Goa, many plant saplings that are made available to Goans, are from outside the state.

The chairman of the RCPR Education Society, Manguirish Pai Raikar said that the RCPR School for Agriculture is the first community agriculture college in western part of the country, and follows the concept of the scheme of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as envisaged for the agricultural community. He also said that the upgradation of the college to a degree college would do wonders for the students as well as the state.

The secretary of the RCPR Education Society, Dr Vinaykumar Pai Raikar, the principal of the school, Srirang Jambhale and the local sarpanch, Satyavan Shilkar were also present.