KV Bambolim Camp celebrates Republic Day

NT KURIOCITY

Republic Day was celebrated at K V Bambolim Camp Goa. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the tricolour by chief guest Colonel Yogesh Sharma followed by the National Anthem and Zhanda geet. The principal addressed the gathering which was followed by cultural programmes and speeches on the importance of Republic Day presented by students. Everyone present there was filled with the feeling of patriotism.

Meritorious students received certificates from the chief guest who then addressed the gathering with inspiring words. The vote of thanks was extended by R K Bakolia, which was followed by the distribution of the sweets.