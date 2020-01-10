Kunkolim father-son duo held for assault

Ponda: Police on Thursday arrested a father-son duo from Kunkolim-Namaswada in an alleged assault incident that happened over a property dispute. Police disclosed the names of the arrested duo as Purshottam Kunkolkar (55) and his son Parag Kunkolkar (22), while the victim, identified as Bhanu Kunkolkar (63), is said to be Purshottam’s brother.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the complainant Bhanu questioned his brother Purshottam about cutting of arecanut tree in front of his house. This led to an argument, which further resulted into Purshottam and his son allegedly assaulting the complainant with kicks, slaps and also with a rock, the police said, adding, the complainant sustained injuries to his face.

Soon after the incident, the complainant was rushed to the hospital at Ponda and a complaint was lodged with police. After primary investigation, the police arrested the father-son duo and an offence has been registered under sections 504, 506(ii), 324, 341 read with 34 of IPC. Further investigation is in progress.