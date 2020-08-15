KTC to hire all private buses

Panaji: The state government on Friday announced that all private buses running on various routes will be taken over by the Kadamba Transport Corporation on hire basis.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho made the announcement while distributing sanction letters for fuel subsidy to private bus operators on Friday at the Secretariat.

The government released subsidy running into Rs 5.96 crore to 195 bus operators. It will also release the subsidy amounting to Rs 18.13 crore to 429 more operators.

The hiring of all private buses by the KTC will be a game-changer in the public transport system, which will help the corporation bring down the current losses. It will ensure an assured monthly rent to private bus operators, Godinho explained.

“The KTC will sign an agreement with the private bus operators for hiring their buses for five years. Henceforth the KTC will be the only agency that will run buses on all the routes in the state,” he disclosed.

Godinho said the government has decided to adopt the public-private partnership model in the public transport system so that the commuters get good service.