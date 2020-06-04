Korgao murder case: 5 accused remanded to 7-day police custody

Mapusa: The Pernem JMFC has extended the remand of five accused involved in the murder of a man by another seven days police custody.

It may be recalled that last Friday evening a Korgao resident identified as Dilip alias Bablu Payaji, 24 was assaulted by a group at Arambol parking lot with a wooden danda causing him grievous head injuries.

The victim was rescued by his friends and rushed to Tuem hospital where he was declared brought dead. In this connection Pernem police registered an offence under Section 143, 147, 302, 323 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused namely Satish Narse who is a policeman attached to the Bicholim police station, Manoj Narse, Sarvesh Narse , Snehal Narse and Sakharam Bali all residents of Bhatwadi Korgao.

Out of the five, two accused namely Swapnil Bali and Satish Narse who is a policeman were arrested last Saturday while others were caught from the forest area of Quepem on Sunday.

Pernem police is further investigating the case.