KLE College Belgavi wins Lakshya 14.0

The SYBBA students of MES College of Arts and Commerce, Zuarinagar organised a national level management competition Lakshya 14.0 on the theme ‘Kalyug- Survival in the age of downfall’. The event was inaugurated at the hands of director, planning and development, MES College, Lalita Joshi.

Four colleges from Goa and two from Belgavi participated in the event. The competition tested participant’s application of knowledge in the field of management. It consisted of various rounds like marketing management, finance management, best manager, crisis management, human resource management, entrepreneurship and team work. Judges for these rounds were personalities from the industry, some of who were alumni of MES College.

On the occasion, event coordinator, Keely Carvalho released the Lakshya 14.0 video while coordinators Nawaz Shaikh and Aditya Arolkar spoke about the journey of Lakshya. The event also had an interaction with director, Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles Private Limited, Tej Naik who spoke of his journey as an entrepreneur; his struggle followed by success.

The general championship trophy was won by KLE College Belgavi and runners-up trophy was won by Saraswat Vidyalayas Sridora Caculo College of Commerce and Management Studies, Mapusa.