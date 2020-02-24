Kineco’s rail division receives international certification

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Pilerne based Kineco Ltd, is now an International Railway Industry Standard (IRIS) certified company. The IRIS accreditation was awarded to the company’s rail division, said Shekhar Sardessai, founder and managing director, Kineco on Monday.

He said that, the global standard certification will enable the company to leapfrog and become a compelling supply chain partner of cart builders in India and internationally. “IRIS is unique to the railway sector. Certified companies enjoy the confidence of all rail industrial stakeholders who rely on the standard’s robust evaluation methods and audit standards all over the globe. The illustrious accreditation will give Kineco an edge over its competitors in the rail Industry,” said Sardessai.

Pointing out that, Kineco is one of the few rail Interior suppliers in India to achieve the IRIS accreditation, Sardessai, said that, all of Kineco’s businesses have endeavoured to achieve global benchmarks of quality and efficiency and the IRIS certifications is yet another milestone.”

Located in Pilerne industrial estate, Kineco’s railway division has been supplying composite products to Indian Railways for the last fifteen years. The railway product portfolio of the company includes rail coach interiors, toilet modules, aerodynamic front ends and driver cab interiors and hard seating systems.

Beside supply composite products, Kineco also entered the segment of design-to-build turnkey railway interior projects for new and refurbished coaches and currently is among few players in India qualified for such projects, said Sardessai.

The IRIS certification journey started in September 2018, where dedicated efforts were made towards eliminating any possible gaps in different processes and functions. The certification audit was carried out by a German certifying organization- DQS during which Kineco successfully demonstrated its expertise and commitment to adhere to all sector specific compliances while meeting the stringent criteria set out in the global standard. The IRIS certification was received on Jan 6, 2020.

I complement the management team of the rail division who left no stone unturned to achieve this success, added Sardessai.