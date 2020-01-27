Khola chilly gets GI tag, more products like to get the tag soon

In a milestone in agricultural field, the government has given GI tag to Khola chilly. Science and Technology Minister Michael Lobo said the government is also trying to give GeographicaI Indicator tag to coconut vinegar, Harmal chilly, Goan khaje, Mandolli bananas, Mancurad mango, cashew nuts, bebinca sweet, local rice and brinjal.

The GI tag to agriculture produce will help farmers to sell their produce in a better way all over the world.The government has announced the second edition of Innovation awards for 2019-2020. Michael said the idea behind these awards is to inculcate among students the importance of technology The awards are instituted by Goa State Innovation Council.