Khaunte held for manhandling BJP spokesperson; gets bail

Panaji: The Porvorim police arrested Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte in the wee hours of Thursday for alleged wrongful restraint and manhandling of BJP Goa unit spokesperson Premanand Mhambre. Khaunte was subsequently released on bail.

The alleged incident had occurred in the assembly complex on Wednesday evening and a related complaint was lodged before the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly by Mhambre. He had alleged criminal intimidation and threat to his and his family’s life from Khaunte.

Police obtained a written permission from the office of the Speaker to arrest the MLA after they registered the offence based on the complaint that was forwarded to them by the office of the Speaker, informed a police officer.

Khaunte, who is an MLA and a former minister, is an influential person, police cited while seeking permission from the Speaker.

Khaunte was arrested under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

In his complaint, Mhambre said that at a press briefing at the BJP head office in Panaji on Wednesday, he had raised a certain issue pertaining to the assets and businesses of Khaunte. The complaint adds that later he proceeded to the assembly at Porvorim to listen to the Chief Minister’s speech in his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor.

“As I was moving towards the corridor, at around 6.45 pm, I met Digambar Kamat as well as Rohan Khaunte. Looking at me, Khaunte got angry and furious,” said Mhambre in the complaint. Further, he said that Khaunte caught hold of his hand tightly and in a furious tone asked as to why he was so concerned of his properties.

“This is a clear case of high-handed behaviour of an elected representative, who otherwise is expected to be sensible in his approach towards the people,” said Mhambre in the complaint adding that, “I sense threat to me and my family’s life.”