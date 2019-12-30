Khadi garments shine at National Designer Awards 2019

Thousands of designers from all over the country attended the Khadi Miss India awards 2019 where designers from all over the country introduced khadi in a new form. About 400 designer garments were displayed by models walking the ramp. The National Designer Awards were at the International Center Goa, Dona Paula. The fashion show was such that it left people stunned.

The program was moderated by Paridhanam. Ruma Devi, Anju Modi, Paromita Banerjee, Amy Billimoria and Schulen Fernandes joined the chief jury as special guests on behalf of Wendell Rodricks, celebrated Goan fashion designer.

The objective of the National Designer Awards is to promote the garments produced in the country such as khadi, silk, etc. at the international level and also promote people working on handicrafts. Eminent people from the corporate world such Anil Kashi Morarka, founder, Mirachem Industry, Anil Khosla, chief executive officer, INIFD, Rakesh Das, Amazing Weaves and Sandra Sequeira, director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology- South were a part of the audience. Among the established designers in the special jury were Heena Modi, Manish Reshamwala, Deepak Golani, Neha Asthana, Pallav Ojha, Ela Dedhia, Mili Paresh, Bhavini Parekh and Geeta Castelino, C Singh, Amit Kaneria. The choreography was by Sarthak Chaudhary and grooming and training by Rajat Gaur.

J.D. Institute Of Fashion Technology, Goa and Banglore was the training partner while, Silhoutte India contributed as the makeup partner.