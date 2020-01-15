Kerala moves SC challenging CAA

New Delhi: The CPI-M-led Kerala became the first state to challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court and sought that it be declared as violative of the basic structure – principle of equality, freedom and secularism.

The Kerala assembly was also the first in the country to pass a resolution against the act.

The CAA, which was notified on January 10, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian – who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following persecution over their faith.

The Kerala government has said in its suit that there is no rationale in grouping together the three countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – for the purpose of the CAA and rules and orders. “Such grouping is not founded on any rationale principle justifying a separate special treatment for the irrationally chosen class of religious minorities facing persecution on the basis of religion therein,” it said.

The Kerala government has sought from the apex court that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 be declared as violative of Articles 14 (equality before law), 21 (right to life and personal liberty) and 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion).

It also said that CAA is violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Besides, the plea has stated that the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules, 2015 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order are ultra vires the Constitution and be declared void.

It said the CAA, the amended Passport Rules and Foreign Order are class legislations harping on the religious identity of an individual, thereby contravening the principles of secularism, which has been recognised by the court as a basic structure of the Constitution.

The suit claimed that these amendments make religion and a person’s country of origin a criteria for grant of citizenship and result in classifications based on religion and country, which are discriminatory, arbitrary, unreasonable and have no rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved.

“The religious classification brought forth violates the twin test of classification under Article 14, the protection of which is not limited or restricted to citizens alone and extends to all persons,” it said.

The plea added that the CAA and rules and orders are bereft of any standard principle or norm in discriminating migrants from other countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bhutan, which are sharing international borders with India and to which and from which there has been trans-border migration.

It said if the object of the CAA is to protect the minorities who faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh then the Ahmaddiyas and Shias from these countries are also entitled to treatment equal to that being now extended to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.