Keep 12 proposed Margao works in abeyance: DMA orders civic body

NT NETWORK

Margao

The directorate of municipal administration has asked the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) to keep the 12 proposed developmental works in abeyance since “the council resolution was not obtained for the same and that non-duplication certificate has not been taken.’’

Director of municipal administration Dr Tariq Thomas has written to the MMC chief officer Ajit Panchwadkar in this regard.

This has come as a major blow for the Margao civic body which has chief officer and chairperson who are backed by the Goa Forward Party.

It may be noted that the Lokayukta had taken suo motu cognisance of reports carried by this daily on wrongdoings in drawing estimate for the proposed works.

On Friday, MMC chief officer and chairperson were learnt to have been made respondents while hearing this case.

MMC had proposed a total of 64 developmental works including pre-monsoon works, worth Rs 2.65 crore. However, alert citizens including the former chairperson Savio Coutinho had complained to the DMA and the chief officer alleging that these works were proposed based on fake estimation and that existing drains also figured in some of the proposed works.

Based on the complaints, the DMA had deputed assistant accounts officer (AAO) to verify the documents in the last week.

“Inquiry reports submitted by the AAO (from DMA office) based on the inspections of the files pertaining to the proposed 64 developmental works, point out that a council resolution was not taken for the works starting from serial number 53 to 64. The non-duplication certificate was also not furnished. It is therefore directed to you (referring to the chief officer) to keep the said works in abeyance,’’ the DMA letter said.

It further said that with respect to the works from serial number 57 to 64, the chief officer is requested to give explanation as to how the estimated amount is same for all these eight works. “AAO of DMA and assistant project engineer of the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) have also been directed to carry out site inspection to ascertain if any of these 64 works proposed to be taken up already exist on the ground,” a DMA letter states.