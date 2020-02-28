Kavlem STP: rocky patch impedes line work, commissioning to get ‘delayed’

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Despite completing 90 per cent work of the pipeline network, 15 MLD Kavlem-Ponda sewage treatment plant (STP) project is going to miss the deadline of commissioning this year and is likely to be commissioned only after January 2021, informed sources from Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL)

As per information, hard basalt rock found in Daag area of Ponda has slowed down the pipeline laying work of the STP and the work is carried out through micro-tunneling method. Considering it, 10 per cent work of the network laying has been delayed and SIDCGL is expecting it to be completed by March. Besides this, work of the actual plant is also pending. Out of the three-layer work, 80 per cent work of the civil part is completed, while mechanical and electrical work is not yet started and it will take time up till January 2021, officials from SIDCGL stated.

In the entire network line project, work of around 1000 chambers has been completed and around 45 more are yet to be completed, informed Pradeep Gaude, Ponda incharge of SIDCGL.

Gaude informed that work along the stretch from Civil Court to Kapileshwari junction is in progress and due to high-depth chambers, the work is going on at a slow place. Around 18 meter-deep chambers are being constructed to meet the required need of the line, however, hard basalt rock found along the stretch has made the work difficult.

“We are expecting the work of the STP network to be completed by this March and people of Ponda will get proper roads by May. SIDCGL has already given completion certificate of the most of the roads and remaining roads will be done soon,” Gaude informed.

The 15 MLD STP project at Kavlem will treat sewage and domestic effluents of entire Ponda municipal area and part of Kavlem village. The STP is expected to free Ponda nullah from effluents that go into it, which has contaminated it at dangerous level.

Besides Kavlem, work of two more STPs-Bandora (15 MLD) and Curti (8 MLD) is in the process. Network laying work of the Curti STP is almost 90 per cent complete and remaining 10 per cent is pending as the plant work has not yet started. Due to opposition from the locals work of the plant has been delayed. But now SIDCGL has got irrevocable NOC from the land owners and work will commence soon, informed SIDCGL officer.

While work of the Bandora STP network is around 60 per cent complete and due to opposition of the people in that area too, work has been halted. While SIDCGL has already bought the required land in Undir area and work of that plant too will start soon, the official said.

It should be noted that recently the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had made an announcement that Kavlem-Ponda STP would be commissioned in mid 2020.