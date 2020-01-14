Karmali locals catch Panaji Mayor unloading garbage, trucks sent back

There was a high drama in Karmali on Monday night. Locals caught red handed Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar, who had come to unload the garbage trucks of Panaji. The panchayat filed a police complaint. And Madkaikar had to back with the garbage trucks.

People of Karmali and Bainguinim rushed to the place opposite Healthway Hospital, where they found Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar standing with garbage trucks. People stopped the trucks and called the local sarpanch. He feared that Goa’s famous Kamali lake would also get polluted with this wet garbage. Madkaikar had no option than to watch the drama and escape from the scene. Watch these exclusive visuals captured by Goa365.

