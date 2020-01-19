‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’ wins big

‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’ presented by Fulte Machi Mogi Nirmiti –Raia and written and directed by Marcos Gonsalves bagged the first place at the 10th Children’s Tiatr Competition organised by Tiatr Academy of Goa in collaboration with Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

The competition was organised recently at Pai Tiatrist Auditorium, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao and witnessed participation of 10 children’s tiatr troupes.

Gonsalves also won first place for Best Direction.

‘Xikunk Di Tankam’ staged by Sao Bartolomeu Sports & Cultural Association- Chorao, written and directed by Fr Milagres Dias won the second place while ‘Xim’ produced and directed by Sharon Melancia Mazarello and written by Wilson Mazarello won third place. Fr Dias and Mazarello also won second and third place respectively for Best Direction.

‘Opangull’ written/directed and presented by Pio Esteves, ‘Dhaddos’ presented by Drishti Entertainments – Curchorem and written and directed by William Fernandes, and ‘Bob’ written and presented by Mario Santan Fernandes and directed by Fr. George Dias won the merit prizes.

In the Best Acting category (male) Jone Cristo Afonso (‘Xim’) took home first place, Roneber Enthon Vales (‘Dhaddos’) won second place and Velron Carvalho (‘Xikunk Di Tankam’) won third place. The merit prizes were won by Caydri Farj D’Silva (‘Xim’) and Maslon Fernandes (‘Bob’). Adroit D’Souza (‘Proxn Ek Jivit – Hich Ti Chitt’) and Rohil Chandrashekar Khadapkar (‘Mhaka Mhojich Loz Dista’) were awarded merit certificates.

In the Best Acting category (female) Sharvani Kashinath Naik (Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv) won first place while Gazel Assum Dias (Xim) and Deyan Nadia Da’Silva (‘Bob’) won second and third place respectively. Liana Remfina Rodrigues and Anaiza Rihanna Fernandes won merit prizes for ‘Xikunk Di Tankam’ and ‘Bob’ respectively.

Joslon Filbert Fernandes (‘Bob’) was awarded Best Comedian (male) while Shane Aloysius Silva (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) took the merit prize. Minoshka Dias (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) won Best Comedian (Female) and Newita Albuquerque (‘Opangull’) won the merit prize.

The Best Solo (male) award went to Aloyd Pereira (first place) for ‘Goa Goa’ from ‘Sangat Konn Ami?’, Christiano Crasto (second place) for ‘Kantorist’ from ‘Zababdari’ and David Lobo (third place) for ‘Bob’ from ‘Bob’. The merit prizes were won by Holly Rodrigues for ‘Jevonn Jev Kudd Samballunk’ from ‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanvand’ Joshua Rocha Pereira for ‘Opangull’ from ‘Opangull’.

The Best Solo (female) went to Viyonsa Gomes (first) for ‘Oh Mhojea Goa’ (‘Opangull’), Skyla Esha Marcelo (second) for ‘Bhurgeponnar Mog Naka’ (‘Xim’) and Amber Sharon Lourenco (third) for ‘Vell’ (‘Dhaddos’). The merit prizes were won by Skyla Nevis D’Souza for ‘Nustekan’ from ‘Xikunk Di Tankam’ and Nerissa Monisha Barreto for ‘Music… Music’ from ‘Opangull’.

Ansley Ratos for ‘Kombddi’ (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) won Best Comic Song (male) while Rheo Oliveira for ‘Mosteponn’ (‘Dhaddos’) and Ashley Mendes for ‘Kazar Zatam’ from ‘Xim’ won second and third place respectively.

Raiza Rego took the first place for ‘Mhoje Gift’ (‘Zababdari’), Serena Dias won second for ‘Sweet Sixteen’ (‘Mhaka Mhojich Loz Dista’)and Frenza Anisha Cardozo won third place for ‘Char Noure’ (‘Sangat Konn Ami?’)

The Best Duet award was won by Joshua Pereira / Newita Albuquerque for ‘Main – Pain Bhurgeank’ (‘Opangull’), Joyson Faleiro / Juella Fernandes for ‘Gheum-ia Devachem Besanv’ (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) and the merit prize was won by Melcy Furtado / Shanon Fernandes for ‘Mamacho Ganv’ (‘Xikunk Di Tankam’).

Franjoe Pinto / Moses Cardoz for ‘Jezu Mhozo Hero’ (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) won first place for Best Duo while Lizel Fernandes / Femi Fernandes won second place for ‘Bhoinnacho Mog’ (‘Dhaddos’). The merit prize was won by Drisha Coelho / Diella Coelho for ‘Vhoddlo Man’ (‘Opangull’).

Melburn Gracias / Shanon Fernandes / Maysa Cleva Pinto won the Best Trio Award for ‘Bai, Baba, Bablu’ (‘Xikunk Di Tankam’) while Joyson Faleiro / Melisha Baptista / Holly Rodrigues won second place for ‘Boro Somaz Bandum-ia’ (Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv). The merit prize went to Shaina Mascarenhas / Shona Mascarenhas / Nadia Mascarenhas for ‘Bhurgeank Iskolak Dhadd’ (‘Dhaddos’) while the merit certificate went to Ashly Mendes / Ashton Mendes / Adrika Fernandes for ‘Mon Bodol’lem’ from ‘Xim’.

Sherwin Dias / Sharleen De Cunha / Shane Silva / Brydon Mendes won first place for the Best Quartet award for ‘Ghov Bailechem Kestanv’ (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’). Aaron Leitao / Nimish Noronha / Shawn Rodrigues / Jone Afonso won second place for ‘Zorle’ (‘Xim’). The merit prize was won by Sania Fernandes / Massima Rodrigues / Shanon Fernandes / Ruyen Fernandes for ‘Mestri Joao’ (‘Xikunk Di Tankam’).

The Best Choral Song award went to Holly Rodrigues / Hale Rodrigues / Cyra Dias / Melisha Baptista / Joyson Faleiro / Sherwin Dias for ‘Gõy Amchem Raj’yo’ (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’).

The Best Lyrics awards went to Jacinto Fernandes (first place) for ‘Roma Udentichem’ (Sangat Konn Ami?) and Pio Esteves (second place) for ‘Oh Mhojea Goa’ (‘Opangull’).

Marcos Gonsalves (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) won first place for Best Script while Fr Milagers Dias (Xikunk Di Tankam) won the second place.

The other awards were won by Romeo Colaco (‘Dhaddos’) for Best Setting, Jaison Dias (‘Zababdari’) for Best Light Effects, Senon De Souza (‘Xikunk Di Tankam’) for Best Music (Live Band), Elton Simoes (‘Opangull’) for Best Background Music, Fermino Goes (‘Zababdari’) for Best Make Up, and Sandra Gonsalves (‘Kanvllean Kelem Kanv Kanv’) for Best Costumes.

The judges for the competition were Ratnakar Govekar, Mani Crista Furtado e Fernandes, and Fr Milton Rodrigues.