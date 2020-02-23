Kalay VP pitches for rock climbing institute to tackle unemployment

Curchorem: Kalay panchayat in Sanvordem constituency wants a rock climbing and adventure institute to be set up in the village as it will not only benefit nature lovers and rock climbers, but also generate employment for the youths.

A resolution to this effect was passed during a fortnightly meeting of the panchayat.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister, sarpanch Kishor Dessai has stated that after inspecting a site in the panchayat area it was noted that the site is suitable for setting up such an institute that will help bring younger generation closer to the nature through hiking, trekking, rock climbing, mountaineering etc.

He has further stated that if the said institute opens in the village then various activities can be conducted which will be beneficial for trained rock climbers as well as those seeking to be trained in rock climbing; also training activities can be conducted for the NCC, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, police, home guards, armed force etc, besides camping for families as well as the students.

Due to the mining ban, he said, there are many unemployed youths in the village and the institute can create employment for the unemployed youths.

The proposed site is a part of Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Molem National Park.

When contacted, sarpanch Dessai informed that the suggestion to set up the institute was made by a local Krishna Naik, who is the founder member of All Goa Tracking Association.

He said that on inspecting and visiting the site, it was found that the spot is suitable for rock climbing and added that the institute cannot be set up without the assistance and cooperation of the government.

Hence, he said, a detailed report was prepared and submitted to the government so that the proposal can be taken forward.

“We are hopeful that the project will become a reality in the near feature. With the closure of mining activity, this project will be a solution to the problem of unemployment among the local youths,” he said.