JSW Steel takes on Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

Team B&C | NT

Steel producer, JSW Steel, the flagship company of the US $ 14 billion JSW Group, signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador recently. Pant is the brand ambassador of the company for a three

year period.

JSW Steel is planning an integrated marketing campaign for JSW Colouron+ & JSW Neosteel featuring the cricketer. It is expected to go live by mid-February. The marketing campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and showcases product attributes whilst also featuring Pant in an interesting and

engaging way.

Parth Jindal, JSW Group, said “As a brand we believe that we are young, hungry, fearless and world class, the same traits we see in Rishabh Pant. We are thrilled to have Rishabh as our brand ambassador and have no doubt that this partnership will be beneficial and increase the recall for the JSW Neosteel and JSW

Coloron+ brands.”

Commenting on his association with JSW Steel, cricketer Pant said, “I am very happy to partner with JSW Steel. I sincerely believe that this is the beginning of a very long and exciting association. It makes me proud to partner with a world class company like JSW Steel whose leadership journey, innovative products and future-ready capabilities I have always admired.”

Jayant Acharya, director, commercial, marketing and corporate strategy, JSW Steel added, “We welcome Rishabh Pant as our partner in growth. We believe that our association with Rishabh will help create greater awareness for our products as well as differentiate the high quality product portfolio

of JSW Steel. Our new marketing campaign with Rishabh Pant intends to further strengthen the recall of our branded steel products among our business customers as well as end

use consumers.”

The company’s retail footprint spans across over 12,000 outlets in nearly 600 districts making it one of the largest steel retailers in

the country.