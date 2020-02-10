JSW Steel takes on Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

Team B&C | NT
Steel producer, JSW Steel, the flagship company of the US
$ 14 billion JSW Group, signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador
recently. Pant is the brand ambassador of the company for a three
year period.
JSW Steel is
planning an integrated marketing campaign for JSW Colouron+ & JSW Neosteel
featuring the cricketer. It is expected to go live by mid-February. The
marketing campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and showcases
product attributes whilst also featuring Pant in an interesting and
engaging way.
Parth Jindal, JSW Group, said “As a brand we
believe that we are young, hungry, fearless and world class, the same traits we
see in Rishabh Pant. We are thrilled to have Rishabh as our brand ambassador
and have no doubt that this partnership will be beneficial and increase the
recall for the JSW Neosteel and JSW
Coloron+ brands.”
Commenting on his association with JSW Steel, cricketer Pant said, “I am very happy to partner with JSW Steel. I sincerely believe that this is the beginning of a very long and exciting association. It makes me proud to partner with a world class company like JSW Steel whose leadership journey, innovative products and future-ready capabilities I have always admired.”
Jayant
Acharya, director, commercial, marketing and corporate strategy, JSW Steel
added, “We welcome Rishabh Pant as our partner in growth. We believe that
our association with Rishabh will help create greater awareness for our
products as well as differentiate the high quality product portfolio
of JSW Steel. Our new marketing campaign with Rishabh Pant intends to further strengthen the recall of our branded steel products among our business customers as well as end
use consumers.”
The
company’s retail footprint spans across over 12,000 outlets in nearly 600
districts making it one of the largest steel retailers in
the country.