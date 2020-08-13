Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as running mate

Washington: Joe Biden has picked Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters and Indian-Americans could play in his bid to defeat Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November.

By naming the 55-year-old lawyer and moderate Democratic politician from California as his vice-presidential candidate, Biden made history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the Senator from California and has been described as a trailblazer by Barack Obama, the first Black-American president.

Biden (77) made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden here. I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in his message.

Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track.

He described her as “a fearless fighter” and “one of the country’s finest public servants”.

Harris later tweeted that Biden “can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

“I’m honoured to join him as our party’s nominee for vice-president, and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief.”