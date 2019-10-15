Breaking News

JMB aims to spread its tentacles in India: NIA

October 15, 2019

New Delhi: Indicating that Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh  is a threat  to the nation, National Investigation Agency  Director General Y C  Modi on Monday said  the terror group has been attempting to expand its operations across India and a list of 125  suspects has been shared with different states.

 Speaking at the NIA’s National Conference of chiefs of the anti-terrorism squads  and  special taskforces, Modi said the JMB, a Bangladesh-based outfit, has spread its  activities in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala in the guise of  Bangladeshi immigrants.

 The NIA chief said that JMB’s activities have also increased in Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand  and they are investigating it. 

 “In NIA’s pan-India probe, we got to know that JMB is not only active in Assam, Odisha and  Jharkhand but also they are spreading their activities in other states such as Bihar, Karnataka,  Kerala and Maharashtra. A list of 125 suspected JMB members has already been circulated to the  concerned states,” Modi said. 

 “These leads would not have come to the fore if NIA did not investigate the case across India.  As the investigation of the state police is limited, there is need to focus on the gravity of cases  and such inputs should be shared with the NIA so that larger conspiracy could be unearthed,” NIA inspector general Alok Mittal said, adding that the JMB has set up 20-22 hideouts in  Bengaluru and tried to spread its bases in South India from 2014 to 2018.

 Mittal said the JMB even conducted a trial of rocket launchers in the Krishnagiri hills along the  Karnataka border and was planning to attack Buddhist temples to take revenge for the plight of  Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

 The NIA DG added that the conviction rate by the anti-terror agency has been 90 per cent in the  cases dealt by it so far. 

 He also mentioned that state police forces have played a major role in dealing with terror related  cases along with the NIA by sharing information and best practices.

 “The coordination between state police forces and the NIA has led to effective investigation. In  some cases, we have achieved success in avoiding terror attacks. State police forces should be  praised for their efforts.” 

 Noting that radicalisation is a major issue in terror cases, the NIA chief said the matter would be  discussed in the two-day conference which began on Monday. Issues related to cyber forensics is  also part of the discussions, he said. 

 Referring to the Manipur missing arms case, in which 56 9mm pistols were stolen from the  armoury of the Manipur police with 58 loaded magazines, Modi said the weapons were being  provided to the insurgents in 2016. 

 “After taking over the investigation of the case from state police in June 2018, NIA unearthed  the major conspiracy behind the missing arms. A total of 12 people, including a sitting MLA,  were arrested in the case and 20 weapons have been seized. Further investigation is on to recover  the other weapons.” 

 Mentioning that the NIA wants to establish itself in the world’s top such agencies list, Modi said  the NIA has begun its “teen sutriya prayas” (three-way effort) to deal with terrorist activities that  includes “consumption of best human resources in NIA, use of advanced technical mechanism  and all law abiding resources”. 

 Because of NIA headquarters in Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Hyderabad, there has been a  drastic change in the work of the agency officials. He said that an administrative office for the  NIA will be started soon in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

 “NIA’s sanctioned strength has also been increased. I am obliged to the Ministry of Home  Affairs for the help”, he said

