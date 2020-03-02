JCI Mormugao Port Town celebrates National Science Day

JCI Mormugao Port Town (MPT) celebrated National Science Day at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Narayan Bandekar School, Upasnagar. Celebrations began with headmistress, Elizabeth Valsan and JCI MPT president, Gurunath Meti garlanding the framed portrait of CV Raman followed by a science quiz competition for the students of class seven, eight and nine.

Also present on the occasion were JCI MPT vice president management, Smitesh Talawdekar and vice president programmes, Pradnya Gad Talawdekar. The science quiz was moderated by JCI MPT past president, Shashikant Lamani. Winners of the quiz competition were awarded medals and certificates.