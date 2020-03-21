‘Janata curfew’ across nation today amid spurt in corona cases

PTI

New Delhi

The country will observe an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘Janata curfew’, wherein people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services will be closed on the day.

Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm, noting that “social distancing” was key to breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 283 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day, and states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar announced partial lockdown till month-end.

No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from







Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well. Metro services including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai will remain suspended for the day.

Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have announced that they will be curtailing domestic operations on Sunday.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the

‘Janata curfew’.

From suspending regular prayers involving large gatherings in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have announced restrictions.

Modi had on Thursday called for the ‘Janata curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India’s readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that the ‘Janata curfew’ is observed properly and to see that local bodies, fire services, police and civil defence blow sirens or ring bells on Sunday evening to express gratitude towards those involved in tackling the disease. “We are looking for unity in isolation,” Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal told reporters.

Describing it as the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked everyone in the country to support the step.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too made a fervent appeal to the people of the country to confine themselves to homes. He said that since the virus spreads through physical contact, social distancing is an effective measure to contain its spread by avoiding contact during the incubation period of the virus.

“It is a matter of great assurance that people have responded very positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had decided to stop holy mass with people’s participation in churches under its control. Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of the call for ‘janata curfew’ to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In Delhi too, St Peter’s Mar Thomas Syrian Church, Patparganj and Cathedral Church of Redemption in central Delhi have cancelled Sunday mass and all services for next week, sources said.

Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh said it will remain closed on March 22 and asked its students not to venture outside. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board announced suspension of regular prayers at mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the Kashmir valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.