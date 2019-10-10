It will be helpful if Vijai joins hands to solve Sonsoddo problem: Michael

Panaji: Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that he is ready to share a drink with Goa Forward Party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai if he is willing to help in solving the problem of Sonsoddo.

Speaking to media, Lobo said that a few days back he spoke to the former deputy chief minister on resolving the Sonsoddo dump issue amicably.

“When he (Vijai) mentions drinks, it could be coffee or tea or anything. But I am ready to share a drink with him,” Lobo said, adding that, GFP leader was upset with him due to certain political decision taken by the government, but now they spoke to each other few days back.

The Minister also clarified that he has no personal enmity with Sardesai, but there are political differences.

“It would be really helpful if Vijai joins hands to solve the problem of Sonsoddo. As a Waste Management Minister I am here to solve garbage issue of entire state and as far as Sonsoddo issue is concerned, the government needs cooperation from Fatorda MLA, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, who is a Margao MLA, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, chairperson of Margao Municipal Council and other like-minded people to resolve the issue of garbage accumulated at Sonsoddo dump,” he said.

Earlier at a Navratri function, Fatorda legislator Vijay Sardesai had said that “Michael used to come to my place often in the past and we used to sit for a drink,” adding, “I invite him for a drink to resolve the Sonsoddo waste issue. This is an open invitation to him.”