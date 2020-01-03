ISL will not improve with dishonest officials: Sergio

NT NETWORK

Panaji

FC Goa will be playing Bengaluru FC away with coach Sergio Lobera sitting and watching from the stands as he was sent off following his side’s win over Chennaiyin FC. The FC Goa coach has put out a statement on twitter which reads:

“I have never spoken a bad word against the referee during my interviews and press conferences. I have always been supportive towards their work despite their numerous mistakes but today I cannot keep quiet about it.

“I cannot tolerate that one person lies and makes up something that actually never happened. Mr Harsh Kundu has shown by his acts what kind of a person he is. But most important thing is that with “professionals” like him it is not possible to improve the standard of ISL and Indian

football.

“Tomorrow I will be watching the game from the stands and I won’t be able to be on the bench with my team thanks to this gentleman and thanks to everyone allowing him to keep lying.”

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, feels some unpleasant aspects of FC Goa’s play had gone unnoticed.

“I love the way Goa play. It’s a wonderful team. It’s very nice to watch any game of football that Goa play. But at the same time, they are clever, taking advantage of some situations that referees should punish. They have four players — Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues and Ahmed Jahouh — who a lot of times should get a second yellow card and be out of the game. But maybe because the referees don’t understand those kinds of tricks — which we as professionals can see very very clearly — they keep playing and playing. They are doing things that are out of the rules but there is no punishment for that,” Cuadrat was quoted saying in the national media.