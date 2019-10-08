IRONMAN 70.3 comes to Goa

Considered to be one of the world’s most popular endurance sports, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, India’s first IRONMAN Triathlon Race will be held in Panaji on October 20. NT BUZZ catches up with a few Goa-based triathletes who are training hard for

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT BUZZ

The IRONMAN Triathlon movement has been gaining ground in India over the last few years, with a significant number of Indian triathletes attempting and finishing the challenge.

Also referred to as the Half Distance Triathlon, the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon is a 113 kilometres (70.3 miles) three-segment race in which participants have to swim a distance of 1.9 kilometres (always in open waters – sea or lake) followed by a 90 kilometres cycle ride and ending with a 21 kilometres (half marathon) run.

The three legs have to be completed back-to-back in a maximum of eight hours, 30 minutes. There is also a cut-off time for each of these three stages.

However, to participate in this endurance sports event, Indian triathletes have had to travel to far corners of the world. Until now. Yoska, a Bengaluru-based fit-tech company has taken up the onus of organising this race in India. The first India event is all set to take place on October 20, 2019. And it’s all happening right here in Panaji, Goa.

Titled IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, the event will see as many as 1,000 triathletes from India and abroad descending to the state to be a part of the race.

On October 20, the participating triathletes will swim in the sea off Miramar Beach, cycle along the Campal and Goa University roads, and run along the Miramar-Goa University road.

And the Goan-based triathletes participating in this year’s event are training hard, some individually, others in a group, while following a strict diet plan and an ‘early to sleep early to rise’ rule prior to the race. While some of them are new to the marathon arena, others are veterans.

Entrepreneur Ruchir Goenka for instance, has been a regular marathoner since 2012. “I have participated in many half marathons and an occasional full marathon. Endurance sport gives you great satisfaction to know that you can push your body when required. When I first heard that Goa would be hosting India’s first Ironman 70.3, I could not resist signing up for it,” he says.

Goenka typically trains for three hours a day, six days a week. “I started training in mid-May. However, I had two major bicycle accidents when I went out riding in the rains. This put my training on hold. Since, running is my favourite sport, I run six times a week and alternate between bicycle riding and swimming thrice a week each,” he says.

Ponda-based engineer, Bhagwant Lotliker, is also not new to triathlons, having participated in multiple, Olympic distance triathlons and a 113 kilometres triathlon in Goa early this year. Training for triathlons, he says, comes easy for him, as he is accustomed to sleeping early and getting up early every day. “My daily schedule starts at 5:30 a.m. in the morning. I usually train with my Ponda-based running group, ‘Aamhi Antruz Runners’ on week days. On weekends I train with my triathlete buddy, Rahul Chandawarkar and typically do long distance cycling followed by running. I began practicing five months ago, first for the Satara Hill Marathon and more recently for the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa,” he says.

A medical language specialist, Alice Pereira is also regular half marathoner. “This is my first IRONMAN event. I did an Olympic distance triathlon in 2018 (1.5 kilometres swim, 40 kilometres cycle and 10 kilometres run) and had a lot of fun. Hence, when IRONMAN 70.3 Goa was announced, my training buddies and I signed up instantly,” she says.

Alice trains for two hours every morning and for a longer duration on weekends. “My training began at the start of 2019. I swim every day, cycle four-five days a week, and run for three days a week. The schedule changes every month,” says Pereira.

Meanwhile, Milita Lopes, who works at the Goa Medical College, will be taking part in her very first triathlon event. According to the working mother, she was attracted to the sport after watching her friends, Alice Pereira, Nisha Madgavkar, and Agnelo De Sa take part in the Goa Triathlon last year. “I went to cheer them and was impressed by their determination and the manner in which they completed the event. This inspired me to start training for a triathlon,” she says.

Now, Lopes wakes up at 5 a.m. every day and trains for six days a week. “Mental strength is important. Training hard is also crucial. At 6 a.m. I am out either running or cycling, depending on the training set for me. At 7 a.m., I return home to get my children ready for school. After dropping them off, I head for my swimming training with my swim coach, Indrajeet. I head for my office at 9:30 a.m. I train for longer hours on the weekends,” she says.