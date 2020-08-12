International Skill Hub to be set up at old Asilo hospital building

The campus of International Skill Hub will be set up at old Asilo hospital building at Mapusa under Skill India Mission, wherein the training for youth would be imparted under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Goa government signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Skill Development Corporation to set up International Skill Hub in the state through digital mode on Tuesday.

The MoU was e-signed in the presence of Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Vishwajit Rane, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, government of Goa C R Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of NSDC, Dr Manish Kumar, director of skill development department Dipak Desai, and chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, Jyoti

“It will aim to empower local youths with international standards of skilling in sectors such as healthcare and tourism and hospitality,” he added.

As per the MoU, the Goa government will provide land for establishing an international skill hub and the directorate of skill development entrepreneurship will be responsible jointly for shortlisting job roles, identifying training partners to operationalise skill training at the institution, monitoring and facilitating the skilling programme.

The skill development project will be implemented as per the national skill qualification framework and assessments and certifications granted by the respective sector skill councils.

Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister Pandey said that “as we enter a new transformation era, we need to stand united in our mission to boost skilling efforts across the country to create a highly productive and efficient workforce for the future of jobs.”

“Today’s MoU is a pioneering step towards achieving that mission. Skilling the youth in market relevant skills will significantly contribute towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and help India make a mark on the global landscape,” he added.

The institute will provide training in advanced skills in highly specialised areas across sectors like healthcare, tourism and hospitality and other emerging business domains to meet the requisite industry demands.

Speaking further, Rane said that this institute will help the youths of Goa transform from being job seekers to job creators and accelerate the state’s growth rapidly.