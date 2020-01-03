Breaking News
International Deaf  Summit gets underway in Margao

January 3, 2020 Goa News 8 Views

NT NETWORK

Margao

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,  on Thursday,  said that hearing impaired participating in the  four day International Deaf  Summit 2020 in Margao are the  special guests of the  touristic  state of Goa  and that the government will provide all sorts of attention and  support for their betterment.       

Speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating the four-day summit that is being organised by Deaf Leader Foundation, Deaf Can Foundation, Bhopal, and Inspir-alive, in collaboration with International Human Rights Association (IHRA), Goa and in support of Government of Goa,  the Chief Minister informed that the government is endeavouring to provide adequate facilities at the special schools which are existing in the state.

“I will look into the demand for  higher secondary for these  special children.  I am happy that such a great event is happening for the first time in  Goa,”  the Chief Minister said.      

The Margao  legislator  Digambar Kamat   said  that many  hearing impaired persons brought laurels to the country and added that the society   should also respect them. He said that the Chief Minister has  extended his helping hand for the  summit, and thanked him for that.

Prithi S Soni, explained how the hearing impaired are sexually harassed at several place, and demanded with the government come to their  rescue in this regard.

Others  who were present include  the working chairman (Law and Enforcement), IHRA-India Dr  G Gopi Krishna, patron, International Deaf Summit and chairman for IHRA, Goa state  Navnath Khandeparkar, senior manager- Finance and Legal CBM India Trust, Banglore  Rajani Gopalkrishna, sign language consultant and associate director for Bollywood films  Sangeeta Gala. 

