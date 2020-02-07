International conference held at BITS Pilani

Department of computer science and information system, BITS Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus in association with University of Texas at San Antonio, USA, and University at Buffalo, USA organised the international conference on ‘Secure Knowledge Management in Artificial Intelligence Era’ (SKM).

In conjunction with SKM, a one-day workshop on Digital Payment systems was also organised. The conference focused on revolutionary technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, big data, and IoT. It also focused on the important research area that deals with methodologies for systematically gathering, organising and securely disseminating information. The SKM-2019 conference delegates presented and discussed the most recent innovations, trends and concerns including practical challenges encountered and the solution adopted with special emphasis on artificial intelligence.

The conference started with the keynote talk by vice president of Adobe, Shriram Revankar who addressed the issue of trust and loyalty in artificial intelligence.

Chair professor, IIT Kanpur, professor Sandeep Shukla delivered the talk on cyber-security of critical infrastructures: A cyber-security and cyber defense of critical infrastructure perspective.

Managing director, Cisco, Anil Nair and director, cyber security and trust, Cisco K P M Das talked about the digital transformation in India and said India has what is commonly known as two-third: one-third problem, which is that two-thirds of our population resides in rural areas while they have access to only a third of the country’s resources.

Professor RK Shyamsundar of IIT Bombay addressed the challenges of ownership and privacy in medical data sharing and said how medical data has become vital for the society.

Out of 34 technical papers submitted, only 12 papers were accepted from national and international authors for the presentation in the conference. For young researchers, a five-minute innovation challenge was organised in which students were given the opportunity to present their idea in five minutes. The winner and runner-up students were awarded the cash prize of `5000 and `3000 respectively.