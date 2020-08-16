Institutional herbal garden inaugurated at PHC Aldona

- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The Power Minister who is also the chairman of the Goa Biodiversity board Nilesh Cabral on Saturday inaugurated an institutional herbal garden at Aldona Primary Health Centre which has got more than 60 varieties of medicinal plants.

With an aim to create awareness among the general public about various varieties of medicinal plants in the state, the herbal garden is being set up at the premises of Aldona Primary health centre which is being taken up on a pilot basis on an area of around 500-600 square meters wherein around 60 medicinal plants are planted in the garden.

The work of the garden is being taken up under the guidance of Dr Aditya Barve who is an ayurvedic doctor attached to the Aldona PHC. The institutional garden was inaugurated at the hands of Power Minister Nilesh Cabral in the presence of Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo, Deep Shikha Sharma, CEO, state medicinal plant board, Dr Pradip Sarmokadam, Dr Pritam Naik health officer health centre, Dipak Naik chairman of Aldona Biodiversity board and Subhash Raut, Aldona sarpanch and others.