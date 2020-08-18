Install Missing Fixtures Along Adpai Jetty

Pravin U Sardessai, Adpai

As on August 16, four streetlight fixtures were found missing over the electricity poles along the Adpai Jetty in Ponda. Similarly, two-fixtures were noticed in a misplaced condition. On many occasions streetlight fixtures are found in a neglected state of affairs. Under such circumstances the ultimate sufferers tend to be the travellers and pedestrians proceeding via ferry along the Adpai-Rassaim route and vice versa during late evening and night. Taking advantage of darkness along this stretch of road, there is every possibility of miscreants robbing females of their valuables and money too. It is but true that linesmen deputed at this jurisdiction do not report such defects to the higher officials at the electricity department in order to effect early positive change in this important matter. Neither do the elected representatives of the local village panchayat viz the VP of Adpai-Durbhat follow up this matter with the higher officials at the electricity department in Ponda for assuring relief to public at large. With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival round the corner there is possibility of the electricity department installing the missing fixtures along the above jetty. Nevertheless it is absolutely necessary that streetlights along any route are repaired and missing fixtures replaced on regular basis and not only during major festivals like the Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas. Let us hope that the higher officials at this important department take a note of this important matter and install missing fixtures at above jetty on prompt basis without any further delay. There should be proper illumination on the road at all costs.