Initiative in the works to monitor, protect tigers

SOIRU VELIP | NT

Panaji

Acting upon the recommendations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the forest department has started an initiative to monitor and protect tigers in the state beginning with the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka.

The forest department is in the process of purchasing smartphones which will be given to all forest guards. The department is setting up watchtowers and anti-poaching camps in the wildlife sanctuary.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times, additional principal chief conservator of forests



and chief wildlife warden Santosh Kumar said the department has started acting upon the recommendations made by the NTCA to monitor and protect tigers in Goa.

The NTCA guidelines enjoin the state to purchase smartphones for forest staff for effective monitoring of forest areas as regards the movement of tigers, he said.

“The NTCA has launched M-stripes, a software similar to Huli and Hejje software being used in Karnataka to monitor the movement of frontline staff and wildlife animals in tiger reserves. So we are adopting the M-stripes software in Goa, and also providing training to forest guards under this initiative,” Kumar explained.

He informed that as suggested by the NTCA the watchtowers and anti-poaching camps will be set up first in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

Two anti-poaching camps will be set up in the sanctuary by March 2020 and remaining two will come up by next financial year.

Apart from that, the department is in the process of employing a large number of trekkers in the wildlife sanctuary.

“These trekkers will be local boys and girls, who will act as our informers. If the trekkers spot tigers’ pugmarks indicating their movement then the trekkers will immediately inform department officials,” he added.

As tigers have mainly been spotted in the Mhadei sanctuary, the facilities will be first set up in the particular sanctuary. Later, they will be set up in the Bhagwan Mahavir Sanctuary in Mollem and the Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary in Canacona takuka.

The M-stripes software (app) will be installed on Android mobile phones to be given to the frontline staff, including members of the anti-poaching camps. They will carry the handheld devices everywhere, updating tiger sightings and pugmarks.

The data fed will be accessed by state forest officials as well as NTCA officials.

The app has been developed by the Wildlife Institute of India.