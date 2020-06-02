Industry’s demands fall on deaf ears

Panaji: The industry in the state is upset that none of the representations made to the government for waiver of fees and rent or renewal of licences by government departments has yielded results.

Industry sources on Tuesday disclosed that various representations made to the government for waiver and deferring of annual renewal fees have failed to elicit positive response due to the state’s tight financial position.

“The government has not done anything to help the industry survive the lockdown crisis, and has turned down all requests involving financial outgo. The government does not want to give any relaxation on fees or taxes on account of its lowering impact on state income,” said a senior industry source.

The Goan industry has effected major pay cuts ranging from five per cent to 50 per cent during April and May. Salaries are being slashed. Unit owners claimed that they themselves as well as their employees have taken pay cuts.

“The government is not willing to relax fees as the salaries of government employees are met from the fees generated from the industry,” pointed out the source.

Relief in electricity charges has been a major demand of the local industry. Unit owners have asked for waiver in fixed energy charges and said the billing must be on actual units consumed.

The industry has also demanded deferring of the 2020-21 tariff order by three months.

There has been a request from the GCCI for remission in City Corporation of Panaji charges and similarly by other municipalities in the state.

The trade representative body has sought waiver of various charges like house tax, property tax, sanitation tax, trade and occupation licence, etc., for the financial year 2020-21.

Real estate industry body CREDAI-Goa has asked for extension of licences from the PDA, panchayats and RERA to relieve developers of additional fees. Local builders have also requested relaxation in the stamp duty and deferment of the infrastructure tax.

The Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association has been looking for reduction in the excise duty on liquor and lowering on the licence fee on the premises during its meeting with the government. GBROA members said the licence fee must not be charged on the area of the premises, but should be a flat rate.

None of the relaxations sought by various industry associations have been met so far.