Industries will get nod in 30 days: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said that the business and trade proposals of foreign investors, who wish to invest in Goa would be cleared in only 30 days.

Speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating the three-day Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao, Sawant said the state government is putting in place a single-window system for clearances of business proposals through the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board.

“The key objective behind holding the Vibrant Goa global summit is to boost business and investments in the state of Goa,” he said adding that the holding of the event is actually a culmination of former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar’s dream of attracting new businesses in the state through an international event,” Sawant said.

He said that the Vibrant Goa movement is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India movement, which includes components like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ programmes among others.

Stating that the sectors of hospitality, information technology, education and agro-based industry are the key areas of growth in Goa, Sawant explained how the revised information technology (IT) policy of the state was focusing on creating 10,000 new jobs in the state. “The government is providing incentives to the prospective investors in areas such as IT, tourism, pharmaceutical industry etc,” he added.

He said that the state government is in the process of drafting export policy and also planning to set up an international skilling centre in the state soon.

“The closure of mining has, however, disturbed the entire ecosystem of allied industries. We are positive that a solution to the problem will be found soon,” he opined and added that the proposed Mopa airport will have a capacity to handle 30 million passengers per year and first phase of the airport is expected to start by September 2022.

Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sawant, is working out different models to bring in ecosystem for industries in Goa. “We want clean and green industries in the state. We also need to see sustainable employment for the youth through new investments in Goa,” he said.

IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate said that the government aims to build a formidable and institutional framework for leading IT companies and will also augment the IT infrastructure in the state.

Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies Shrinivas Dempo said that Goa has a forward-looking and positive-thinking government backed by efficient officials and on behalf of local industries “we are inviting knowledge-based industries to come, invest and flourish in the state.” “We are positive to have tie-ups in education, agro industry, food processing, shipbuilding,” he said.

Deputy chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce Salim Al Junaidi, under-secretary in the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Commerce Juma Al Kait, president of Vibrant Goa Foundation Rajkumar Kamat, president of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Manoj Caculo, Nitin Kunkolienker, Jagat Shah and other international dignitaries also spoke on the occasion.

The other significant highlight of the inaugural function was the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the Vibrant Goa teams and chambers of commerce from across the world. The Indo-American business council, Malaysian Indian business council, Indo-Canada business council, Indian business council of Qatar, Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Business Club of France and the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce were some of the participating delegations.