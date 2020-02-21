India’s first floating jetty opened in River Mandovi

Union Minister of State with independent charge Mansukh Mandaviya said as there is traffic congestion on roads the solution to this is to develop inland waterways. He said using rivers, Goavrnment of india will develop the economy and also try to improve the ease of living.

He said the floating jetty is quick to install and can be shifted from one place to another. He also assured to open a sailor training centre in Goa.

Minister Mansukh was speaking at the inauguration of country’s first floating jetty in River Mandovi on Friday. Three more floating jetties will be built one each at Old Goa, Panaji ferry wharf and Chopdem.

