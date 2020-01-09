Breaking News

Indians asked to avoid travel to Iraq

January 9, 2020 National News 3 Views

New Delhi: India on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking  them to avoid travelling to Iraq for now. The advisory came soon after Iran claimed to have attacked two US military bases in Iraq, in  retaliation to the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani in  an American drone attack on January 3.

Fearing further escalation, the ministry of external affairs in a statement said: “In view of the  prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq  until further notification.”

Indian nationals living in Iraq have also been advised to be alert and avoid travel within the  country.  “Our embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide  all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” the notification said.

Check Also

Deepika part of ‘tukde tukde gang’: BJP MP

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s sudden visit to JNU,  controversial BJP …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011