India sitting on volcano, Goa should show the way to India: Rajdeep

We are sitting on a volcano. Politicians are breaking this country for vote bank politics. India is a greatest country known for its co-habitation. But it’s getting polarized day by day. And in such a volatile situation, Goa is the only hope. Goa should show way to this polarized country. This is what India’s ace TV journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has appealed to thinking Goans who have preserved its communal harmony.

Rajdeep’s book on How Modi won 2019 Election was released in Goa on Thursday at the hands of Goa’s leading industrialist Shrinivas Dempo and one-time Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi.

